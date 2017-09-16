Fresno Unified board needs new leadership

I want to stand with the parents, students and faculty of Dailey Elementary Charter School in their sharp rebuke of Fresno Unified School District board president Brooke Ashjian.
His words and actions divide the district and do nothing to make sure our students are achieving to their fullest potential.
All children and their families deserve to be treated with respect and deserve access to a quality education that is equitable to all. As a partner of Fresno Building Healthy Communities, our organization, East Bay Asian Youth Center, wants to work with Fresno Unified to hold our elected school officials accountable.
Together, we need to ensure that all students are welcome in their schools and treated fairly. Students cannot learn effectively if they are not respected and don’t feel protected.
Ernesto Saavedra, Fresno
