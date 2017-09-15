Heroic nurse protected patient from police

Thanks for the article Sept. 1 about the officer who arrested a Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from an unconscious patient. That lets the world know there are still heroic, good people in this world. Therefore, I would like to hear why the officer needed the blood and what made them investigate that patient.
In fact, we knew Jeff Payne and the officers didn't have the warrant to take the blood sample and supposedly they should've known. I feel the officer is an embarrassment to the establishment, service professionals and to all the people he serves.
There should be better training when it comes to the police academies and in their selection. Or perhaps to the very extreme, maybe there should be some consequences when it comes to breaking the law you swore to uphold. Oh, the irony is too much.
Minh Nguyen, Clovis
