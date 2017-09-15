Arpaio event ‘deliberate act against’ minorities

Fresno's Republican Party is blatantly letting the voters know where they stand when they invite a person like Sheriff Joe Arpaio as their featured speaker at their annual fundraiser on Sept. 29. We can no longer doubt the intentions of their action. Voters need to be aware of this deliberate act against our minority population.
Our diversity is something to be proud of in the Valley, and it only enriches all of us. We need to be acknowledging this fact and proclaiming it as a benefit in our community.
How can the Republican Party chose a person who has racially profiled Latinos and has defied a court order to stop detaining undocumented immigrants? He was charged and convicted of criminal contempt. Is this the kind of person the Republican Party would like to have represent them?
We need to ask ourselves who are these Republicans and now more than ever why would we want them to represent us?
Betty Cornelisen, Fresno
