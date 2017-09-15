Picture yourself on a walk by the river, grasses swaying in the breeze

My heart literally swelled up in my chest. I was imagining myself walking in the area surrounding the San Joaquin River right here on the northern edge of Fresno. I could picture the meandering river flowing through the flat river bottom with trees and grasses swaying in the breeze.
I could see the egrets and herons flying overhead against the blue sky. I could feel the cold, sparkling water, streaming on its way from the Sierra to the delta and the Pacific Ocean beyond.
My reaction that day was for all the visitors in the future. Those who will be fortunate enough to have direct access to the river bottom, right here, close to home. Those who will be able to engage with this glorious bit of nature on their lunch hours, on picnics with their families or watching a sunset.
The San Joaquin River Conservancy is currently in negotiations for automobile access to the river bottom that is easy and practical for all residents in the Fresno area. This is in our backyards and needs to be easy for us to enjoy. Please, get involved now, investigate, attend meetings and write letters.
Linda Foster, Fresno
