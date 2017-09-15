A family sits enjoys the views of the San Joaquin River on a bank just north of Fresno.
A family sits enjoys the views of the San Joaquin River on a bank just north of Fresno. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
A family sits enjoys the views of the San Joaquin River on a bank just north of Fresno. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Letters to the Editor

Picture yourself on a walk by the river, grasses swaying in the breeze

September 15, 2017 2:24 PM

My heart literally swelled up in my chest. I was imagining myself walking in the area surrounding the San Joaquin River right here on the northern edge of Fresno. I could picture the meandering river flowing through the flat river bottom with trees and grasses swaying in the breeze.

I could see the egrets and herons flying overhead against the blue sky. I could feel the cold, sparkling water, streaming on its way from the Sierra to the delta and the Pacific Ocean beyond.

My reaction that day was for all the visitors in the future. Those who will be fortunate enough to have direct access to the river bottom, right here, close to home. Those who will be able to engage with this glorious bit of nature on their lunch hours, on picnics with their families or watching a sunset.

The San Joaquin River Conservancy is currently in negotiations for automobile access to the river bottom that is easy and practical for all residents in the Fresno area. This is in our backyards and needs to be easy for us to enjoy. Please, get involved now, investigate, attend meetings and write letters.

Linda Foster, Fresno

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  