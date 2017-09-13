Again, Republicans want to give “us” a tax cut. Really?

So, the administration and the Republicans want a tax cut, nothing new here, each Republican administration wants a tax cut for the popular masses.
Those “fiscally” responsible Republicans demand a balanced budget. OK, except why does Congress keeping raising the debt ceiling (the Republicans have been in control of Congress since 2015 and the House of Representatives since 2011)
The debt ceiling needs to be raised so that the government can pay its bills. This happens when we spend more than we receive. The solution from our “fiscally” responsible leaders is to take money from the government to give “us” a tax break? Our “fiscally responsible” leaders need to “balance” the budget, so to give “us” money, they must cut it from somewhere. Medicare.
Yes, less money for medical care that will raise premiums that “us” can pay for with our tax breaks. Or better yet, Social Security, an “entitlement,” pure evil. Except all of this money is funded by “us” through payroll taxes. Congress just steals it and tells you the “us” doesn’t deserve it.
Ah, America.
Robin Weir, Fresno
Comments