Don’t block Dreamers from their goals

The DACA (Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals) program presented by former president Barack Obama gave hope to many students with big dreams such as Christopher Plascencia (story Sept. 6). The program gave students an opportunity to succeed in their careers without having to fear deportation.
It made it easier for graduates to find a stable job and not worry about having enough money to live. DACA is a very important program for about 800,000 students trying to accomplish their goals.
I agree that President Trump should reconsider and not put an end to DACA. This is the only hope that immigrant students have, and now many of them under this program are still in shock. Many don’t know what will happen with their future. Many dreams and goals have been stopped and have no direction.
Some people may argue that the students should have not been in this country at all. I disagree because we all have the opportunity to reach our dreams. If you really want to it, you have to go for it. This is what all these students did and now are being stopped.
Jacqueline Flores, Fresno
Comments