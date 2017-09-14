Trump should negotiate with Democrats to bring nation together

Upon hearing the news of President Trump firing his attorneys, directors and of those who quit working for him, it is no surprise that he has not been able to make allies with the Democrats for the tax reform strategy he wishes to implement.
The more President Trump tries to change the way government and business has been working for years now will only turn against him, as it has been since he entered office. Our country is divided, and it is up to the president to bring us back together. However: he refuses to negotiate with the Democrats in order to unite us once again.
If President Trump wishes to put the tax reform plan into play, he will need to set aside his differences with the Democrats. The only way he can get what he aims for is to appeal to those he disagrees with. There are plenty of citizens in the United States who do not see him as their president because of the way he envisions to run our country.
Although he is a Republican, there still stands the people, and we deserve a say in the way we want the country to be run.
Lula Refai, Fresno
