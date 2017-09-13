Majestic Yosemite Hotel instead of the historic Ahwahnee deserves a boycott of Delaware North, writes Raphael Reichert. He even has a fight song in mind.
Letters to the Editor

Boycott Delaware North until it returns Yosemite names

September 13, 2017 4:34 PM

Although I am dubious that economic sanctions will affect the crazy fat kid in Pyongyang, they may well work to change the behavior of the gluttonous conglomerate known as Delaware North and its shameful theft of Yosemite heritage.

Try this: go to www.delawarenorthcom/industries and marvel at their rapacious tentacles that touch: gaming, parks, resorts, restaurants and catering, specialty retail, sports and travel. Let Delaware North know that we and our visiting foreign friends will boycott any company that has the slightest whiff of Delaware North clinging to its underbelly until they restore all Yosemite traditional names.

So join me, fellow capitalists, in a campground outside the Yosemite boundaries to croon the Delaware North fight song to the tune of “It Don't Mean a Thing”:

"You won't hear ka ching …til' you do the right thing…" Chorus.

Raphael X. Reichert, Fresno

