Letters to the Editor

Hold FUSD accountable; we all deserve better

September 12, 2017 4:41 PM

Our students and our schools will never become the best they can be as long as elected officials make divisive and harmful comments. All of us deserve better and all of us should demand more from our school leaders.

When elected officials make inappropriate remarks, we need to hold Fresno Unified accountable. When school officials are unclear about how they are spending money to help all students achieve, we need to hold Fresno Unified accountable. When schools and board trustees are not carrying out the plans they have created to help English learners, we need to hold Fresno Unified accountable.

These are our students. This is our district. Trustees, do your job. Help us help our students.

Daniel Clark, Edison High School senior, Fresno

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Plane crashes into a parking lot after clipping the tree tops

Plane crashes into a parking lot after clipping the tree tops 0:31

Plane crashes into a parking lot after clipping the tree tops
Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision 0:52

Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision
Mouse photo prompts closure of Nipomo fast-food restaurant 0:58

Mouse photo prompts closure of Nipomo fast-food restaurant

View More Video