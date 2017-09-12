Hold FUSD accountable; we all deserve better

Our students and our schools will never become the best they can be as long as elected officials make divisive and harmful comments. All of us deserve better and all of us should demand more from our school leaders.
When elected officials make inappropriate remarks, we need to hold Fresno Unified accountable. When school officials are unclear about how they are spending money to help all students achieve, we need to hold Fresno Unified accountable. When schools and board trustees are not carrying out the plans they have created to help English learners, we need to hold Fresno Unified accountable.
These are our students. This is our district. Trustees, do your job. Help us help our students.
Daniel Clark, Edison High School senior, Fresno
