If Mar-a-Lago gets flattened, perhaps Trump will get a clue on climate

It is truly astonishing that our denier-in-chief, after shedding crocodile tears for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, and with Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida, had the gall to state to a crowd in North Dakota: “In order to protect American industry and workers, we withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord ... many people have no idea how bad that was.”
My response is: This man has no clue. The only jobs I can imagine being created by this head-in-the-sand mindset are those involving clearing rotting debris and painful (futile?) reconstruction. This is not what I what call a sensible employment program.
I suspect that the only thing that will get Donald Rex to take climate change seriously is if Irma (or Jose and Katia, in her wake) flattens Mar-a-Lago. Nothing else would seem to be capable of punctuating his complacency, along with his sheer denial of reality.
But, of course, Donald Rex has the wherewithal to repair the White House South. Does he even think of the people who are facing devastation, and how they will get back to living their lives?
Dean Christensen, Fresno
