Yosemite lovers, speak up against identity theft

Amen to Gene Rose’s Monday commentary “Identity Theft by Trademark Tramples Yosemite’s History.”
Shannon and I are greatly disturbed by Delaware North’s disgraceful disregard of Yosemite’s magnificent history. It arbitrarily changed these beloved names – sacrilege – and the Valley’s uproar resounded.
The former names, chock-full of wonderful, life-time memories, should be restored! I’ve vivid memories of years and years of summer days at Camp Curry with my mother back to the “Firefall” days.
Let’s hear from all you Yosemite lovers!
Shannon and Lue Christian, Fresno
Comments