How you can help fire victims close to us

I am writing to express my solicitude for those suffering from the fires in our forests, as well as the firefighters pouring hours upon hours into containing this mess. I am worried that at this moment in news, we as Fresno County citizens are struggling to find ways to help those who may be suffering from the current wildfires.
The Railroad Fire has burned more than 12,000 acres. Evacuations were ordered for Tenaya Lodge Resort, Sugar Pine, and Calvin Crest, and several others. I am sure Cal Fire is doing a phenomenal job taking care of those who are being evacuated from their homes, however, as citizens in Madera County, Fresno County and the South Valley, we need to figure out ways we can get involved. Providing shelter, donating and spreading awareness are a few ways we can help.
There is a lot happening within the states right now, and it is in our best interest to help those in danger that are close to us.
Scott Hallberg, Madera
