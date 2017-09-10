Southwest Fresno development looks promising

In the article, “African-American developer looks to transform low-income neighborhood where he grew up” written by Tim Sheehan, on Aug. 26, it is nice to see that the city has started to finally give the OK for some new development to the west side.
I grew up on the west side, and it has always been challenging to have to go shopping or get to a retail store. It is nice to see that part of the development team is from the west side. Having Sylvesta Hall on the team brings a west side perspective to the project, and this will help with getting the services most needed to the community.
With this new development and an opportunity at possibly getting a satellite campus from Fresno City College on the west side, the future looks brighter there.. New jobs And housing opportunities are things that all the community on the west side has been wanting.
Jessica Gomez, Fresno
Comments