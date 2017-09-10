Give Sheriff Joe a Pink Panty Party

So Sheriff Joe Arpaio is coming to town. This is a provocation for sure to all progressives.
By all means, demonstrate. But be warned, that's exactly what the inviters want. They also want violence. That’s what the alt-right thrives on, So please don’t be played for saps. Be smart.
What is Joe remembered for? Pink panties, of course. So instead of coming prepared to bust heads, take a pair of panties – which could be suitably inscribed. If enough people take them, you could form a ring around the banquet hall, something he would have to step over. OK, that's my crazy idea. I'm sure others have some better ones.
As Gen. George S. Patton put it so elegantly, don’t die for your country, but make some other dumb ---- die for his.
Laughter and ridicule are much more effective than a fist. All violence will do is give you broken bones, a sore head and an arrest record-and make Donald Trump smile.
Stephen Pendleton, Visalia
Comments