Food fight: Give it the taste test

In response to Mike Dozier’s July 14 letter to the editor, let this old redneck from the South respond about the fanaticism of the support for the restaurant Cracker Barrel.
In choosing where to eat, I suggest that the test is neither the location nor who owns the restaurant. The test is the taste of the food and whether it resonates with the consuming public.
If you can achieve that level, no one will care who owns it or where it’s located. It’s called the free market and it’s amazing how that concept how increased food quality and performance at all levels. On the other hand, if all things are equal, go local. It not, then shame on local.
Al Smith, Fresno
Comments