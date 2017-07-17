Beep! Beep! Wake up, rude dude, and use your turn signals

Is there a “new” trend in vehicles that I am not aware of? As in, no turn signals in cars? I am really fed up with inconsiderate drivers who apparently have no clue what a turn signal is for.
Fresno drivers: What is so difficult that you cannot flip the signal arm on your steering column to let someone know that you intend to change lanes or exit the street?
I see Fresno City Police and Highway Patrol officers doing the same thing. It’s not because they are in a hurry; they do not have their lights flashing or sirens on.
Driving in Fresno has become hazardous to all of us because drivers are becoming more and more rude, inconsiderate or just plain too lazy to make a little effort to be more polite.
I truly wish people would wake up and become more polite and courteous – or is it too late and these drivers are so complacent now it just doesn’t even occur to them to use their turn signals?
Sharon Long, Fresno
