No booze, please, at Fresno State games

My opinion pertaining to Fresno State being allowed to sell alcoholic beverages at football, baseball, and softball games (story, July 12) is that Fresno State should not be allowed to sell alcohol on campus or at school-held sport activities.
If Fresno State is allowed to sell alcohol at these events, then there is the realistic possibility of unruly fan behavior, which would degrade the experience of attending and watching our local university's sports teams compete.
In addition, if Fresno State starts selling alcohol at games, then other colleges will be influenced to begin selling alcoholic beverages. At the very least, there should be sectioned-off areas where alcohol is being consumed at the baseball and softball games, like the football games.
Michael Randall, Fresno
Comments