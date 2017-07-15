Fiala ‘espouses his own mob rule’

It is customary to congratulate individuals for receiving awards in their field of endeavor, in this case Andrew Fiala, July 12, by American Philosophical Association.
Regrettably, the supposed award isn’t for inspiring universal or transcendent confirmations of truth and reality, rather inadequate humanistic post-modern relative-truth beliefs, panderings to haters of the president and equivocation on culturally essential concepts of trust, faith and common good.
Claiming “a healthy democracy depends upon trust…faith in human decency, and commitment to a common good,” never included is the reality of what must be trusted, and the source of human decency and “common good.” Without a foundation in the inalienable rights “endowed by their creator”, and, “in God we trust,” what Mr. Fiala espouses is, in fact, his own mob rule.
Stewart Hough, Madera
