Repeat offenders put public in line of fire

What the heck is wrong with our criminal system? With his extensive violent criminal record of the past, this creep Ibn Haqa should have been locked up for life!
Now, as with so many others, he is paroled. Cured? Rehabilitated? I don’t think so. He ends up arrested for taking a life and injuring two fine Fresno Police Department detectives.
The problem is compound: legislators, judges, sentencing guidelines, the ability of these characters to make plea deals, and the attorneys who request deals.
The Fresno County district attorney should look long and hard at how her office deals with these violent repeat offenders. It puts Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer and his officers up against many unnecessary situations and puts the public in the line of fire at times as well.
Dave Faeth, Fresno
