Dust off your musical instruments and play

Did you happen to read the wonderful article in the July 12 Senior Living section about Maxine Madden Spencer? She’s been playing violin for more than eight decades. Did you say to yourself, “I used to play violin, why didn’t I keep it up like Maxine did”? Well, I have a suggestion for you. Join New Horizons Band and String Orchestra.
New Horizons provides adults an opportunity to play their band or string instrument in a non-threatening environment. For some it means relearning an instrument that has been gathering dust in a closet since school days. For others it means continuing to play an instrument without the more technical abilities professional groups require.
To quote Mrs. Spencer, learning to play an instrument takes confidence and patience. What better place to brush up your musical skills than with like-minded people who love music and the chance to play and perform.
New Horizons consists of both a band and a string orchestra. For information contact Archie Rader at 559-431-8793 or email arader5831@aol.com.
Marilyn Buller, Fresno
Comments