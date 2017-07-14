FAX bus drivers deliver ‘pathetic’ customer service

I rely on the FAX bus daily to get to work and to get my 5-year-old son to school. I have noticed, within the last year, an increase in the number of absolutely rude and unprofessional drivers. Is this the best the city of Fresno has to offer? What happened to customer service?
For example, on July 7, I was on the southbound bus No. 28 waiting to leave downtown to get to work. The driver, a woman who was extremely rude, decided that instead of leaving at the scheduled time of 7:30 a.m., it was more important to get off the bus to chat and gossip with a friend of hers and play on her cell phone.
I got up and politely asked her if this bus was supposed to leave at 7:30 (it was already 7:35) and she abruptly turned around and replied, “Yes!” in a rude tone, rolled her eyes and continued with her conversation. Get it together, FAX! Any complaints I’ve made fall on deaf ears. Pathetic.
Chenay Howard, Fresno
