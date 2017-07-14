Trump runs White House like mob boss

Donald Trump has nominated for his cabinet (and the Senate has confirmed strictly along party lines) a set of people who were not picked for their ability or competence for the positions they occupy.
People like Jeff Sessions, Betsy deVos, Rex Tillerson, Ben Carson and Rick Perry are the antithesis of competence except in two areas: their absolute loyalty to Donald Trump and/or their abilities to raise massive funds for the Republican Party. But loyalty to Trump comes first, even over loyalty to America.
It’s been said that his style of governing is much like World Wrestling Entertainment, but I think it’s more like “The Sopranos.” This is undoubtedly because Trump willingly got in bed with a host of mob types in order to get his towers and casinos built during the ’80s and ’90s.
This conclusion is further supported by Trump’s placing of his family members, each with his or her own conflicts of interest, in high-level administration posts.
I’m told, “Have respect for the office if not the person,” but how is that possible when these people have no respect for their offices themselves?
Daniel Lea, Fresno
Comments