Mayor needs oversight squad to nag Caltrans into freeway cleanups

Last year citizens wrote to The Bee and the mayor regarding the disgusting condition of our freeways and, like magic, the roads got cleaned up. Do we have to do this every year? Why doesn’t Caltrans provide regular maintenance to our freeways? Why doesn’t the mayor have an oversight committee to follow through with this?
We recently returned from a trip to four western states. They have used a plentiful natural resource, rocks, to tastefully and artistically decorate their highways and freeways. Even their overpasses and sound barrier walls have artistic designs.
Back in Fresno, we were sad to see the condition of Freeway 41 through town, in particular two homeless encampments on the berms. I know other towns have homeless populations, but they aren’t put on display for all who are just passing through to see.
We saw many beautiful places, but we realized that we live in one of the most beautiful places in California. We are near national parks, beautiful forests and lakes. It’s such a shame those passing through Fresno develop their opinion of our city and its citizens by the appearance of its trashy freeways. We love Fresno; we want others to love Fresno, too!
Jim and Sandy Thompson, Fresno
