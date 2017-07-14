Hillary Clinton holds up an illustrated children’s version of her book, “It Takes a Village,” as she speaks at the American Library Association Annual Conference and Exhibition June 27 in Chicago. Democrats should just get over the fact that she was not a good candidate, says the Rev. Roger Minassian of Fresno.
Letters to the Editor

July 14, 2017 12:18 PM

Russians? Cyber security? Who cares about that?

Suppose someone told you a rival planned to undermine your friend and showed you the absolute proof that it was true? Would you tell your friend? Of course, you would.

But suppose this someone was usually untrustworthy; would you still tell your friend? Of course, you would.

Does the unusual veracity of the source really matter if the threat is proven to be true? Of course not.

Why can’t progressives progress to accepting that the Democrat e-mails are all true and have not been doctored? Isn’t it time to progress to the point where the Russians don’t matter as much as the Democrats’ chosen cyber insecurity and the truth itself?

When will the regressives stop going back to every excuse for losing the presidency except the real ones: Hillary Clinton was a loser candidate, and Americans are tired of the elite who think they know what’s best for the deplorables? When will the whining stop?

Alexis de Tocqueville warned we must resist becoming “nothing but a flock of timid and industrious animals, of which the government is the shepherd.” For many of us, the Lord is still a far superior shepherd who truly has our best interest at heart.

Rev. Roger Minassian, Fresno

