Trump’s fraud squad wants to suppress minority voting

Thanks to the Bee’s Editorial Board (July 10) for speaking out about President Trump’s Voter Fraud Commission. As the editorial states, there is absolutely no proof of massive voter fraud that Trump has claimed.
However, like most of the U.S. media, the Bee missed the real purpose of this commission. The chair of the commission is Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state. Starting in 2013, Kobach engineered Operation Crosscheck, which eliminated over 1 million mostly minority voters from the voting rolls in states controlled by the Republicans.
In states like Michigan, Florida and Wisconsin, thousands of minority voters were removed from the rolls – many more than the slim margins of victory that Trump attained.
How did this happen? It was a coordinated effort with only the Republican secretaries of state participating. For example, if a Maria Hernandez voted in Florida and also voted in Michigan, they were considered to be double voters and potentially eliminated from the voting rolls.
This comes from investigative reporter Greg Palast featured in his documentary “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy” or from his numerous articles (gregpalast.com).
The real reason for this voter fraud commission is to suppress minority voting, which overwhelmingly votes Democratic.
Stephen Sacks, Fresno
Comments