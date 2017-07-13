Padilla wants to protect illegal voters

Again The Bee Editorial Board is incorrect in its assumption that the voter-fraud panel is trying to disenfranchise legal voters from voting.
Alex Padilla, secretary of state, says the ultimate goal is to make it difficult for American citizens to vote. Wrong again. He really wants to protect thousands of illegals who have never proven their citizenship in order to vote.
Again Editorial Board members and Padilla, the Constitution is specific. You must be 18 years old or older and a citizen to vote.
Of course, if you can’t prove your citizenship, you can’t. It doesn’t say having a green card or living here illegally make it OK to vote.
What is confusing Padilla? I guess it is all about protecting your real identit,y whether illegal or criminal. Voter fraud is real, and I dare to say it!
Mike Der Manouel Sr., Fresno
