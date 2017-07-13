Yes, there is evidence of collusion

There is now evidence of collusion. The president and his son have been lying to us. The president and his son, Donald Jr., have been adamant that that they had no contacts with Russia.
Donald Jr. met with an attorney from Russia. He was told by email she worked for the Russian government. He was advised the Russian government intended to help Trump Sr. win the election. Trump Jr. would attend the meeting to obtain damaging material on Hillary Clinton that was described as having come from the Russian government.
Donald Jr. should have told the Russian government to stay out of U.S. elections. Instead, Donald Jr. emailed his friend: “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”
Donald Jr. then met with the Russian. He thought the prospect of getting Russian help in defeating Hillary to be so important that the brought along Trump’s campaign manager.
Pro-Trump commentators have been adamant that there is no evidence of collusion. That’s no longer true.
Douglas S. Feinberg, Clovis
