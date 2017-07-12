Letters to the Editor

July 12, 2017 2:52 PM

Why support a redneck eatery like Cracker Barrel? Choose local restaurants

Why is so much attention being paid to Cracker Barrel coming or not coming to Fresno? Don't we have enough artery-clogging national chain restaurants?

We have many good locally owned restaurants to choose from already. They need our business to survive. May I suggest finding a local restaurant with great food that really cares about you and eat there? We complain about the economy here, yet we are willing to spend our money patronizing national chains that invest virtually nothing locally.

All profits go to the national headquarters, which is not in Fresno. If there is such a demand for a lard-based, southern, redneck eatery, find a local entrepreneur willing to create one. Then invest in it.

Mike Dozier, Clovis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What to do if you've been in a car accident

What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident
Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon
Fulton Street work is at full bore turning the mall into a thing of the past 1:11

Fulton Street work is at full bore turning the mall into a thing of the past

View More Video