Why support a redneck eatery like Cracker Barrel? Choose local restaurants

Why is so much attention being paid to Cracker Barrel coming or not coming to Fresno? Don't we have enough artery-clogging national chain restaurants?
We have many good locally owned restaurants to choose from already. They need our business to survive. May I suggest finding a local restaurant with great food that really cares about you and eat there? We complain about the economy here, yet we are willing to spend our money patronizing national chains that invest virtually nothing locally.
All profits go to the national headquarters, which is not in Fresno. If there is such a demand for a lard-based, southern, redneck eatery, find a local entrepreneur willing to create one. Then invest in it.
Mike Dozier, Clovis
