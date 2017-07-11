Team up with Russians on cybersecurity? Nyet, Trump!

Shortly after taking office, President Trump signed an executive order officially withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trading partnership that was to be an offset to China’s potential dominance of all trade in Southeast Asia.
Then, just recently, it was reported by The New York Times that during the 2016 campaign for president, the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton before agreeing to meet with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer.
(That preceded the release of the hacked emails from Clinton’s private server – was that just a coincidence?) Prior to this report, it was common knowledge that the Russians had attempted to influence the elections in Trump’s favor through “hacking”.
Now Trump has announced on Twitter that he wants to work with the Russian government on mutual “cybersecurity.” Is this a code word for developing a hacking system with the Russians for spying on the Democrats and anyone who opposes him in future elections?
“Make America Great Again”? In 171 days, he’s managed to turn all of Southeast Asia over to the Chinese and has made us a de facto satellite of the Russians.
Jim King, Visalia
Comments