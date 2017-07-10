Welcome to trashy Fresno, visitors

What a disgrace! Whether it be Highway 180, 168 or 41, the trash plus the dying landscape are a real embarrassment.
Those responsible for littering all along the freeways aren't going to retrieve their trash, and the dying landscape of trees, bushes and flowers are not being cleared.
So who is responsible for cleaning up this problem?
It doesn't have to be this way. When traveling through cities like Las Vegas, Phoenix or Albuquerque, where the freeways are clean and the landscape growing is appropriate for the area, thus thriving and weed free gives the traveler a sense of pride in the city.
Most of our population in the Fresno/Clovis area feel this should be a top priority. The endless trash and financial waste of landscaping is a blight to our city and my hope is something will be done soon.
Genevieve Peterson, Fresno
Comments