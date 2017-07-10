Rolled ice cream made with Nutella is a popular creation from Roll Me Some.
Letters to the Editor

July 10, 2017 2:44 PM

Warning: I will buy dairy from kindest farms

I was so thrown by two separate articles in the Bee on Saturday, one talking about thousands of dairy cows expected to fry in the summer heat, and how to dispose of their bodies. The other talked about it being National Ice Cream month. I'm sure I'm not the only one to notice this irony!

The thought of the cows dying slow heat related deaths, probably still being milked, while many of us sit in air conditioned homes or restaurants eating smooth cool ice cream in our flavor of choice, is too much.

What a perfect example of how far removed from our food sources we have become. I am doing a fair job of eating less meat, but I am sadly not ready to give up dairy products yet.

To the dairy farmers and dairy product companies: I realize you don't want to lose your cows and that you have fans, misters and shade, but it doesn't seem to be enough. I will be paying attention, as I hope many others will, too, and I will buy from those who are the most humane. If it costs a little bit more, it is worth it to me.

Hilary Davis, Clovis

