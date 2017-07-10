Letters to the Editor

‘Pathetic’ GOP never had the better health plan it bragged about

July 10, 2017 2:31 PM

For years the GOP has complained that the Obamacare was a disaster and that, given the opportunity, it would repeal and replace it with a better plan.

Now, after having won the 2016 election and having the majorities in both houses, and a GOP president who has very clearly indicated he will approve just about any alternative plan the GOP can put before him, the GOP cannot come up with a plan the party can agree on. How pathetic!

At best it illustrates the complete incompetence of the GOP. At worst, it establishes that there really is no second alternative party. Assuming the GOP cannot accomplish this single goal, after promising it would be its No. 1 priority and that it was ready and able to get it done quickly, if it could just succeed in 2016, why would anyone continue to vote for any GOP candidate?

Jim Wilkins, Clovis

