From left, Nicole Roland, 30, Erica Mardirosian, 37, and Sara Smith, 30, all of Fresno, discuss a question during Pub Quiz night at House Pendragon in Clovis, on July 5, 2016. SILVIA FLORES The Fresno Bee file

Letters to the Editor

Be more thoughtful with headlines

July 09, 2017 4:58 PM

As a member of families riddled with generational alcohol abuse, I was appalled to see an article in Friday’s “Seven” section entitled “must-go drinking events.”

I am not anti-social drinking, nor am I against wine and craft beer-tasting events. I am not asking that these events not be featured in your pages, but I do feel it is extremely irresponsible for The Bee to present events specifically centered on alcohol as “must-go” events. Please be more thoughtful and responsible.

Terry Peyton, Sanger

