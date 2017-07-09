Be more thoughtful with headlines

As a member of families riddled with generational alcohol abuse, I was appalled to see an article in Friday’s “Seven” section entitled “must-go drinking events.”
I am not anti-social drinking, nor am I against wine and craft beer-tasting events. I am not asking that these events not be featured in your pages, but I do feel it is extremely irresponsible for The Bee to present events specifically centered on alcohol as “must-go” events. Please be more thoughtful and responsible.
Terry Peyton, Sanger
