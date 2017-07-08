Thank you, Bee, for covering California’s political shenanigans

I usually read The Bee’s Opinion pages with a ho-hum attitude but the “California Democrats have no sense of shame” editorial (June 23) caught my eye and I’d like to thank The Bee for bringing this to attention.
It’s a 24-hour-day job to stay updated on all of the political goings-on, and most people don’t have the time to delve into all of the details involving our government and sift through the fine print.
I appreciate The Bee detailing how Proposition 54 (transparency law) has been completely ignored by the Democrats by pushing through 89 bills that were available for less than the required 72 hours. They also jumped through hoops and altered the rules to benefit a senator who is facing recall because they need his vote.
Obviously Sacramento is a kingdom that will do whatever it pleases to ensure they get what they want and it’s ruining California. It’s time people wake up and see exactly how this state is disgustingly being run. This wake-up begins by getting informed as much as possible and taking everything to the polls in 2018. Whatever your political beliefs, we need good honest reporting such as this. Thank you.
A.E. Lantis, Fresno
