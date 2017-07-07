We must resist and insist on Trump’s impeachment

The POTUS tweets “what are they trying to hide?” concerning his new appointee demanding all voter data from the states. Would not this same thinking apply to the American people wanting him to release his tax returns? What does he have to hide?
Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017
Trump and also Michael Flynn said during the campaign that when people ask for immunity, they are guilty. Why is it that Trump’s first-to-resign cabinet member has asked for immunity? I can go on and on about the POTUS saying things that were used against Hillary Clinton and others for the sole purpose of getting elected to the highest, most-respected office in the world.
This president has tweeted many contradictory things that apply to his campaign statements and even his statements after his swearing-in. I’m reminded of “If Hillary’s elected, she would be under investigation by the FBI and possibly indicted and we can’t have a president like that.” Even that turns out to be exactly what we have!
We have a president who is a liar and hypocrite. We the American people must rise, resist and insist on impeachment ASAP!
D. Brian Bobbitt, Fresno
