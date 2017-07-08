These pigs soiled our nest

I don’t usually place items out in the street for the annual pick-up, but this year our washer and dryer pooped out on us just before the pick-up date so it came at a good time.
I don’t put anything out really early as many other residents do. The pick-up was on a Wednesday, so I put them out Monday evening. That night two people in a passenger car parked in front of the washer and dryer, dismantled them and took the parts they wanted. The remainder was left strung out all over the street – screws scattered everywhere.
In addition, they were “thoughtful” enough to leave us with two old tires to dispose of. Wasn’t that sweet of them!
Omar Girton, Fresno
