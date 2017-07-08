14 years later, there’s still no San Joaquin River Parkway

Marek Warszawski’s July 2 article about the lack of any progress in developing the San Joaquin River Parkway for safe, clean public use highlights what many believe is the worst about Fresno. Namely, that Fresno is a dirty, blighted, backward, impoverished, ungovernable and dangerous corner of California.
Sadly, the worst negative stereotypes of Fresno are being reinforced by the inability to take a piece of publicly owned, riverside property and do something productive with it. Economists call it “opportunity costs” when you lose out on the next best alternative choice.
The SJR Conservancy board, the county and city leadership are “costing” the people of Fresno the safe enjoyment of their property, due to their inaction on the River Parkway. You have to wonder why other cities with riverfront parks have managed to enhance their citizen’s access to green space while the leaders of Fresno seem to be all but impotent.
After 14 years of public input, meetings, and environmental studies there really is nothing left to talk about, yet that is what they offer: more talk. Supervisor Andreas Borgeas is ecstatic about yet another study? Yawn … meanwhile with further delays and stalling, opportunity costs and damage to the reputation of Fresno mount.
Mike Khus, Fresno
Comments