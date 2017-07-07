Josh Malgieri, vice president at Sonoma Cannabis Company, checking the growth of pot plants in Santa Rosa. Sonoma County has become a seedbed of cannabis experimentation, despite threats from the Trump administration to increase enforcement against recreational use.
Letters to the Editor

July 07, 2017

Valley fair boards should wake up and smell the buds

Concerning the story on a new state law that allows pot sales at county fairs: You say you want to keep the fair “safe”? How many beer gardens are there at the “safe” fair? Why don’t you ask any cop who they would rather deal with – somebody stoned or drunk? How many people die from alcoholism every year? 200,000, that’s how many. Marijuana, zero.

I guess Fresno just picks and chooses which state laws it wants to abide by. I guarantee the people who are against it have never tried it. You don’t have to like it. But obviously the people of California do. Is this Fresno’s own little war on drugs? It won’t work! So just keep on supporting the black market and the violence that comes with it.

Wake up and smell the buds!

Daniel Hamrock, Fresno

