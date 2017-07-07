The Bible also says something else about men like Trump

Here’s what the Bible says about men like Trump, an evangelical Christian writes in a letter to The Bee. He then accurately quotes verses from the books of Matthew and James. The verses he cites strongly imply that great wealth is an abomination to the Lord. The writer then says, “Brothers, open your eyes and open your Bibles.” So I did.
We all know the story of Job – this isn’t about the substance of the story; There is an often missed counterpoint to the letter writer’s main point. The first five verses tell of Job’s immense wealth. He had 7,000 sheep, 3,000 camels, 500 she-asses, and a very great household, yet the Lord said of him, “There is none like him in the earth, a perfect and an upright man.”
Go figure.
Ted Messerlian, Fresno
Comments