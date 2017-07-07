Who will join the fight against Valley dairy industry cruelty?

I am stunned by the cruel indifference of dairy industry in Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties. They fail to take even minimal steps to prevent the unnecessary suffering and deaths of thousands of cows from prolonged exposure to excessive heat.
Social responsibility must be part of every American business. Easy, cost-effective measures such as providing overhead shade, extra water, cooling fans or misters are minimal humane requirements that save lives. Instead, we see a clear example of an industry unwilling to self-regulate responsibly.
Equally accountable are local officials who are afraid to enact regulations to prevent farm animal cruelty because of dairy industry money in local politics.
Such industrial cruelty could not continue without the uninformed customers at the market who buy animal products obtained under horrible conditions. Thankfully, there are healthier, plant-based alternatives to buy for those who want to reduce animal cruelty and influence corporate policy via the marketplace.
Humans have the power to mistreat animals, but that never makes it morally acceptable. In a region that proclaims its religious values, compassion and basic kindness must include not only the familiar pet but all animals with a capacity to suffer.
Kim Urie, Fresno
