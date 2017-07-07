I receive great care at Fresno VA hospital

This year I have had several oral surgeries, each requiring four to five hours and complex in nature. My surgeries have been conducted at the Veterans Hospital in Fresno. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Dr. Robin Reisz, Dr. Shahin Taghikhan, Dr. Aristides Tsikoudakis and surgical tech Liz Romero.
They displayed top-notch medical care and professionalism, and they performed their duties in a can-do fashion.
I have been using the VA Hospital for the past 28 years, and I have been treated with great respect and true professionalism. I feel confident utilizing the hospital for any health care needs.
Filbert Bejarano, former Sixth District National First Vice Commander of American Veterans, Tulare
