Veterans Affairs Central California Health Care System provided good care to Filbert T. Bejarano, he writes in a letter to The Bee. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA The Fresno Bee file
Letters to the Editor

I receive great care at Fresno VA hospital

July 07, 2017 1:25 PM

This year I have had several oral surgeries, each requiring four to five hours and complex in nature. My surgeries have been conducted at the Veterans Hospital in Fresno. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Dr. Robin Reisz, Dr. Shahin Taghikhan, Dr. Aristides Tsikoudakis and surgical tech Liz Romero.

They displayed top-notch medical care and professionalism, and they performed their duties in a can-do fashion.

I have been using the VA Hospital for the past 28 years, and I have been treated with great respect and true professionalism. I feel confident utilizing the hospital for any health care needs.

Filbert Bejarano, former Sixth District National First Vice Commander of American Veterans, Tulare

