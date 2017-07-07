In this 2013 photo a man uses his cell phone as he drives through traffic in Dallas.
Letters to the Editor

July 07, 2017 1:18 PM

I can attest to how bad some Fresno drivers are

Hey lady! Yeah, you, the one who almost hit me with her car as I was stepping out of Sunnyside Deli with my order. The reason you almost hit me is because you were driving too fast using your left hand while furiously texting with your phone in your right hand.

Obviously, you belong to that legion of people in Fresno who are oblivious to the fact that driving requires 100 percent of your attention. People such as you are responsible for Fresno being listed as having some of the worst drivers in the nation.

Texting and talking on a cell phone while driving are characteristics of a self-centered, selfish, egotistical individual whose primary interest is themselves with no regard for the safety of others. Using a cell phone while driving is against the law!

I would support substantially increasing the penalties for using a cell phone while driving and removing these people from the roadways.

Bill Dixon, Fresno

