Valadao’s sweet talk, disgusting actions on Trumpcare

Congressman David Valadao states on his website: “I believe high quality, affordable health care should be available to Americans of every income level. It is important to enact reforms that lower the cost of healthcare for all Americans and ensure we are able to maintain access to healthcare for America’s most vulnerable populations.”
As someone whose brother was born with a genetic condition and who was only able to get health care as an adult through the Affordable Care Act, I am appalled at the congressman’s yes vote on Trumpcare. As a friend of someone who would have died because of diabetic ketoacidosis but who survived thanks to the ACA, I am disgusted by the congressman’s “Yes” vote on Trumpcare. Actions speak louder than words, sir.
Jessica Pearce-Duvet, Sanger
