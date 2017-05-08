Letters to the Editor

May 08, 2017 8:35 AM

Valadao doesn’t care if we ‘live or die’

By his full-throated support and vote for the passage of Trumpcare in the House of Representatives, Congressman David Valadao has made it abundantly clear that he does not care whether his constituents live or die, just so long as he continues receiving money from callous Republican donors and odious praise from Donald Trump.

Valadao has betrayed the Valley, disgraced the honor of his office, and thrown the decent, hard-working people of his district under the bus via his deplorable actions. He deserves nothing but scorn, and they deserve someone far better for a representative.

Jessi Espinoza, Kerman

