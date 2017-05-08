Set businesses free from high taxes, restrictive regulations

Daniel Lea, in his letter (May 3) seems to have forgotten how bad the Jimmy Carter-era economy was. I remember it. And he has possibly been misinformed about the Ronald Reagan-era recovery. Every bad item under Carter was made better under Reagan: very high interest rates and inflation, high unemployment, growth rate. Even more tax revenue came in by his last year.
Mr. Lea may not know that when taxes were 75 percent, there were so many deductions and hiding places for money that was the official rate. The actual rate was much lower. Under half of that and, in many cases, zero. Reagan cut many deductions as well as taxes on everyone.
The idea that somehow, when the government takes more money and adds more regulations, it causes people to want to invest their time, money, sweat and blood goes against human nature. The idea is to free up the average Americans to do what they do best: advance themselves. This is not the super rich but average people who start businesses and grow the small ones they have already.
Louis Doggett, Clovis
