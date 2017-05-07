Beep! Beep! Pull your head out of your cell phone

While I realize this sounds like an everyday pet peeve, I’m also certain that every one of us drivers frequently has the same experience.
Inconsiderate drivers are sitting at red signal lights, deeply engrossed in their cell phones and totally unaware of the fact the light has changed to green while they are holding up others behind them.
Very often, by the time they get the honks from one or two cars and begin moving, the people at the end of the turn queue are unable to make the cycle and must wait another five minutes for a new green arrow.
This is still a traffic violation. It’s time we quit being slaves to our cell phones and try to enter reality, becoming functioning human beings instead.
R.W. Arnold, Fresno
