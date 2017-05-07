Repeal and replace Rep. McClintock

My Congressman, Tom McClintock, just voted to replace Obamacare with something worse, just so he could say he repealed Obamacare!
He voted before the budget analysis was even done, so while we know it will be worse than the last version and will damage Medicare and Medi-Cal, we don’t know how much worse.
McClintock’s vote hurt all of us whether we were on Obamacare or not, because it raises costs for any of us who plan to get older or who have a pre-existing condition.
We need to get the Senate to vote this down, and we need to “repeal and replace” Tom McClintock in 2018.
Peter Leinau, Oakhurst
