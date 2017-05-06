Good luck calling Valadao’s office

I called my congressman 28 times. They all went unanswered. I received a message thanking me for contacting the Washington, D.C., office and was informed that Congressman David Valadao was not accepting calls and his mailbox was full. I find this utterly unacceptable.
In 2010, I had the privilege to work for Congressman Dennis Cardoza of Atwater. Throughout the process of passing the Affordable Care Act, I fielded countless calls from constituents and non-constituents, many of whom were rude and attacked me personally for doing my job. But our staff listened patiently and recorded every single constituent call.
These calls are a critical tool that help congresspeople accurately represent their districts. I was denied the opportunity to have my voice heard by my member of Congress. Still, he can’t keep me quiet.
Valadao must be held accountable for his vote in support of Trumpcare. The Center for American Progress estimates that 88,000 people would lose health insurance by 2026 in Valadao’s district. However, it seems clear that Valadao is not concerned with the long term. I’d like an explanation of how this bill will benefit the people of the Valley, but I won’t hold my breath.
Katie Dooley, Hanford
