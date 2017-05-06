Letters to the Editor

May 06, 2017 4:51 PM

Are you recycling properly?

I recently attended an event for Earth Day at Radio Park. It was a neat event that taught me a lot about the ways we can better care for our environment.

One of the things that stood out to me, however, was a pamphlet I received about disposing of our trash in our trash and recycling bins. I was surprised to find out that both my dad and I were unaware of many of the things we could put in our very own trash and recycling bins at home.

As a society, we cannot change unless we are aware of our recycling guidelines. During the drought, there were lots of commercials and information about conserving water, but we do not do that with recycling properly. Fresno needs to do a much better job of educating and encouraging the public to decrease the amount of trash we produce through recycling properly.

Ashtyn Bracamonte, Fresno

