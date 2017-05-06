Support religious motto in city hall

We should all support Garry Bredefeld’s effort to have “In God We Trust” put on the wall of our City Hall. I am very impressed with the manner he has presented this.
Tho motto has already been installed in many other cities throughout the nation, and we should do the same. It is printed on our money and on monuments in our capital and state houses. According to Bredefeld’s article in The Bee, approximately 23 percent of our population does not believe in God, so why should we (the other 77 percent of our population) give in to the 23 percent who “are lost?”
If our country does not start getting back to God and participating more in family values, our country is going to spiral down more and more as time goes by. Let’s support this wholeheartedly, it’s the right thing to do.
Omar Girton, Fresno
